Gov. Beshear announces Signing Day for Everybody Counts initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that his Everybody Counts career and education initiative is kicking off a first-ever Signing Day in Franklin County.

On May 13, the first-ever Franklin County Schools Senior Signing Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT. The event will take place at Franklin County High School in Frankfort, and is open to seniors from both FCHS and Western Hills High School.

Everybody Counts Franklin County business partners Adecco, Amtek, A&E Electrical Solutions, Commercial Metals Co., Commonwealth of Kentucky and Franklin County Schools Teacher Learning Pathway will work to fill open job opportunities with graduating Franklin County seniors.

Education partners Kentucky State University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority will also provide graduating seniors access to educational opportunities, transition support and scholarships, as well as free application assistance and information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

In November 2021, the Governor kicked off Everybody Counts with Jefferson County Public Schools and several major employers, nonprofits and postsecondary education partners. The initiative has expanded in its second year to four additional school districts in Fayette, Franklin, Scott and Shelby counties for the Class of 2023.

Everybody Counts Signing Day will recognize and celebrate Franklin County high school graduates who have already committed to one of the employers and postsecondary opportunities, and include giveaways, refreshments and music. For additional information, visit the Everybody Counts website or email everybodycountsky@ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.