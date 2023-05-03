Fourteen McCracken County High School students chosen for Governor’s scholars

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - 14 McCracken County high school students were accepted to participate in this year’s Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.

Almost 1,700 applications from juniors across Kentucky were submitted, and 60 percent of those applicants were accepted to participate in the program. The number of candidates each district may submit is based on the district-wide junior class enrollment.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for outstanding rising high school seniors in Kentucky. Murray State University will be hosting the program this year, along with Centre College in Danville and Morehead State University.

In addition to an academic profile that includes the challenge of course load, GPA, and a standardized test score, the application for the Governor’s Scholars requires an outline of all extracurricular activities, a history of volunteer service, and a list of job positions held.

A teacher recommendation is also required. The recommendation must include both quantitative evaluation and qualitative descriptions of the student’s performance. The final component of the application is an original writing entry.

The following students were accepted into the program: Taylor Boone, Natalie Cryts, Olivia Griffith, Aubrey Hill, Meg Kitchen, Jill Nichols, Reese Barnhill, Reed Bowling, Owen Cody, Garret Greenwell, Caleb Joyce, Carter McReynolds, Manav Shah, and Nathan Yancey. Louisa Knerr and Quinterious Bailey were also selected as alternates.

