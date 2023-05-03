Heartland Votes

Florida man arrested after vehicle collision injured woman at Brookport Bridge

On Tuesday, May 2 at 1:16 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded...
On Tuesday, May 2 at 1:16 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Brookport Bridge.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 2 at 1:16 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Brookport Bridge.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered that Fatima Hollis, 48, of Carbondale, Illinois, was driving her vehicle south on the Brookport Bridge entering Kentucky from Illinois, when it was struck from the rear by another vehicle, driven by Carl Poole, 60, of Tampa, Florida.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Poole was under the influence. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Poole was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance first offense (aggravating circumstances), first degree wanton endangerment, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Brookport Bridge was shut down for approximately 50 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday, April...
2 injured in shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.; investigation ongoing
Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody & William St. westbound blocked

Latest News

The Graphic Design program, housed in Murray State University’s Department of Art & Design, is...
Murray State University’s Graphic Design program ranked 1st in Kentucky
If you are looking for work, a casino resort set to open soon in Carterville, Illinois could...
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort hosts weekly job fairs to hire new team members
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort looks to hire employees.
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort looks to hire employees
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of jobs to their team.
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team