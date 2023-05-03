Florida man arrested after vehicle collision injured woman at Brookport Bridge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 2 at 1:16 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Brookport Bridge.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered that Fatima Hollis, 48, of Carbondale, Illinois, was driving her vehicle south on the Brookport Bridge entering Kentucky from Illinois, when it was struck from the rear by another vehicle, driven by Carl Poole, 60, of Tampa, Florida.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Poole was under the influence. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

Poole was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance first offense (aggravating circumstances), first degree wanton endangerment, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Brookport Bridge was shut down for approximately 50 minutes.

