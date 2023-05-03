First Alert: Sunny, less windy Wednesday

(KFVS) - Today is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine ahead of a soggy Friday.

Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid to upper 60s.

It will also be less windy today.

Overnight, lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will quickly warm on Thursday into the low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances start to arrive late Thursday night.

Showers continue through Friday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Severe storms are not expected, but some locations could get .05 to 1 inch of rain.

We’ll have some dry time later Saturday ahead of thunderstorm chances on Sunday night through Wednesday next week.

In addition to the storm chances, a warming trend arrives over the weekend with temperatures soaring into the 80s.

