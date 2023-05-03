Cape Police Dept. Co-Responder Unit filling mental health gap in the field

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Filling a much-needed gap for people in a mental health crisis—that’s the goal of the Cape Girardeau Police Department Co-Responders.

The unit is called the Co-Responder Unit, or CRU, and since it started in February, the department reports major progress.

The idea behind the CRU is to allow police to stay on the streets and do police work, while trained professionals deal with mental health crisis calls.

“We have been highly utilized and it’s only getting busier,” said co-responder Dr. Shannon Farris.

Dr. Farris has a desk inside of the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., but he wears a different type of badge than the officers sitting around him.

“I am very passionate, not just for mental health, but for people thriving—we can do a better job of helping people do that, now that we have our unit,” Dr. Farris said. ”This is where the police can now truly offer support to the community.”

Offering support is the job of the co-responders.

“We lean in with curiosity, trying to determine what is going on, what could help and what can we do directly to help that person or that family move things along in a better way,” Dr. Farris said.

Bringing mental health to the frontlines allows people to get the help they need.

“The two options that police officers had before our unit came into play, was jail or the emergency rooms,” Dr. Farris said.

Before the CRU unit started, police spent over an hour at a call for a mental health crisis. Now, the average time is around ten minutes. And they do more than just de-escalate.

“We have helped people who have been running around in circles because they’ve been working with a system that hasn’t necessarily catered to their needs,” Dr. Farris said. “Now, we have a unit that says, ‘oh, this is what your needs are, here is that service’.”

Dr. Farris said it’s helping to end the stigma around mental health, but also, it’s showing people the support they need exists.

“Not only is mental health real, but the people of Cape Girardeau matter,” Dr. Farris said. “And that’s why I’m here, and why the co-responding unit is here at the police department.”

Dr. Farris said he hopes as the unit continues to make progress, it will expand with more mental health officers working at the police department.

