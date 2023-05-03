Calm day with rain on the way

Wednesday morning is starting off chilly, but winds are calm and skies are clear, making way for plenty of sunshine today. Highs should get up to the low to mid 60s. Clear skies over night and calm winds make the perfect combination for cooling, leading to another chilly morning on Thursday. Thursday will warm up in the afternoon, with some clouds moving in, especially in southeast Missouri. Late Thursday night into Friday morning sees a system moving in, bringing along the rain. An inch or more of rain can be expected while the system is active.

Saturday has a big warm up in store, with a small chance of Friday’s rain carrying over into Saturday morning, but the evening looks dry. Looking into Sunday and the next week, plenty of chances for rain and possible thunderstorms as well.

