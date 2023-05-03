Heartland Votes

Calm day with rain on the way

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday morning is starting off chilly, but winds are calm and skies are clear, making way for plenty of sunshine today. Highs should get up to the low to mid 60s. Clear skies over night and calm winds make the perfect combination for cooling, leading to another chilly morning on Thursday. Thursday will warm up in the afternoon, with some clouds moving in, especially in southeast Missouri. Late Thursday night into Friday morning sees a system moving in, bringing along the rain. An inch or more of rain can be expected while the system is active.

Saturday has a big warm up in store, with a small chance of Friday’s rain carrying over into Saturday morning, but the evening looks dry. Looking into Sunday and the next week, plenty of chances for rain and possible thunderstorms as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/3
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/3
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 5/3
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 5/3
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Windy Tuesday ahead of chances of rain late in the week
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 5/2
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 5/2