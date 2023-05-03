Heartland Votes

Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59

A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A beloved elephant and longtime resident at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park was euthanized this week due to health issues.

Mary, a 59-year-old Asian elephant, was under veterinary care to alleviate age-related joint ailments, but her mobility recently declined, affecting her quality of life, officials with the zoo said.

“The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken. Mary’s health and care specialists made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” the zoo shared on Tuesday.

The zoo team described Mary as a confident elephant who was very particular about her likes and dislikes, but also very gentle around her wildlife care team and guests.

Mary called the San Diego Zoo Safari Park home from 1980 before moving to the San Diego Zoo in 2009.

Her wildlife care team said she was quiet, calm and patient while teaching other elephants arriving at the zoo.

“She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care, we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and psychology of one of the world’s most iconic species,” said Greg Vicino, interim Vice President of Wildlife Care at the San Diego Zoo.

Mary’s neighboring elephant, Shaba, was able to say her goodbyes, the zoo team shared.

The average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant is 47 years old, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Prosecutors decline to file charges on the basis of self-defense in Cape Girardeau stabbing case
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Nine killed in school shooting in Serbia
Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers and the Du Quoin Police Department are currently...
ISP working with Du Quoin police on active scene on S. Maple St.
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Tucker Carlson pile up
May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day and raising awareness for mental health disorders...
Local mom shares her battles with post partum depression
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness