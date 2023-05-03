Amtrak train between St. Louis and Chicago now can travel 110 mph

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amtrak trains between St. Louis and Chicago can take passengers quicker as of Wednesday.

Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation were approved for trains to travel at maximum speeds of up to 110 miles per hour for most of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor, primarily between the Amtrak stations in Joliet and Alton.

The first of those trains left Chicago Wednesday morning.

Five Amtrak trains run each way between Chicago and St. Louis daily.

Four of them are now offering the new maximum speed of 110 mph.

Before Wednesday, the trains went 90 mph.

Passenger Cassie Herbert took the train to St. Louis for the first time.

“It was incredibly convenient,” Herbert said. “I was actually texting friends about how convenient it was and that we should start coming down doing the trip between Bloomington and St. Louis much more frequently.”

Herbert said when she saw what Amtrak had to offer, she was excited for the trip.

“I think I looked at it a couple of years ago, and it was going to take longer, so it would just be easier to drive,” Herbert said. “This time, when I checked it out it was cheap, fast, really easy and I was very happy.”

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the goal is to make the trip length the same, if not shorter than driving.

“Windshield time is not productive,” Magliari said. “Everything you shouldn’t do while driving, sleeping, texting, reading, doing work, not doing work, all things you shouldn’t do driving but you can do on Amtrak.”

However, it’s still unclear just how much time it’s saving passengers.

“We’re going to use some real-world knowledge starting with today’s operations and go for a few weeks and see how well it works,” Magliari said. “If our trains are passing each other at the right time, if the traffic control is managing it in a way. Once we have some real experience on this then later this year, this summer, we’ll be putting out new schedules.”

Passenger Willette Cooper rode from Joliet, Illinois, to St. Louis.

“It was great,” Cooper said. “It was a nice smooth ride and was very enjoyable.”

Although Cooper says she didn’t notice a major difference in the speed, she did get to St. Louis earlier than expected.

“Just a little bit,” Cooper said. “Not that much.”

Magliari said this faster Amtrak train is at no additional cost to passengers.

As trains go faster, he’s asking people to be even more careful near the tracks.

“Pay attention to the signals,” Magliari said. “Pay attention to the warnings of the train. Across Illinois in this higher speed territory, there’s a lot of extra signage, extra fencing and extra signals all for your safety as a driver, a motorist or a pedestrian.”

