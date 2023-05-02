Windy Tuesday ahead of chances of rain late in the week

It’s another windy day, Heartland, with potential gusts up to 30 miles per hour. This, in addition to low relative humidity, puts the region at an elevated fire risk. Those winds also put a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 10 am until 7 pm. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day, and temperatures will warm up to the mid to low 60s throughout the region. Winds will calm down over night, with Wednesday morning looking calm and cool, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday night has a chance of rain leading into Friday. Friday has lots of rain expected with some thunder possible, but severe weather chances are low. After the rain, temperatures will begin to rise, hitting the high 70s by Saturday. Sunday looks like the potential for some 80 degree temperatures.

