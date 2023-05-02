Heartland Votes

WATCH: Deputy helps woman deliver baby along side of highway

Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway over the weekend.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones successfully helped a woman deliver a child while on Highway 60 in Plant City.

Authorities said on Sunday a driver approached Jones in a panic stating that his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones called for Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue units to respond while also jumping into action to assist the mother.

A video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Jones providing encouragement and emotional support for the woman.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, this wasn’t the first time Jones had been part of a childbirth and he used his training to ensure another safe delivery.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’ quick actions and dedication to serving our community,” Chronister said. “This is his third time assisting with delivering a baby!”

The mother of six ended up giving birth to a healthy baby girl while in the front seat of the car that afternoon.

“I wish mom, dad and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness,” Chronister said.

Fire and rescue units transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones has been with Hillsborough County since December 2001 and said he was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl into the world. He also recommended the little girl be named “Red.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday, April...
2 injured in shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.; investigation ongoing
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Postal problems for rural communities
Postal problems for rural communities
Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody & William St. westbound blocked
Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get educated about how...
IDPH urges public to learn more about tickborne illnesses for Lyme Disease Awareness Month