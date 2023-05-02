Heartland Votes

VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia.

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the crash started when an officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. on Fairfax County Parkway.

And a 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 was traveling northbound on the parkway at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then the officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

Police say the driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was also charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

