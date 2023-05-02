Traffic Alert: Rend Lake Dam West boat ramp to close for event

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rend Lake Project will temporarily close public access to the Dam West boat ramp and recreation area from sunrise to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5.

According to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, this closure is in place to accommodate the Rend Lake Earth Day celebration. Around 1,400 third and sixth grade students and teachers teachers from across southern Illinois will attend the annual celebration to learn at special environmental education programs.

Drivers travelling along Rend City Road near the Rend Lake Visitor Center on May 4 and 5 should be aware of increased pedestrian traffic and proceed with caution. Park Rangers will be present in the crosswalk between the Rend Lake Visitor Center and Dam West Recreation Area to direct traffic, according to the release.

For more information about the event, contact the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center at (618) 724-2493.

