SEMO Women’s Tennis team to face #15 Tennessee in first round of NCAA Championship

SEMO will play at 15 seeded Tennessee Show Me Center.
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Tennis team will face #15 Tennessee in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Championship Friday at 3 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Redhawks are on a program record 16-match winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the 2nd straight year the OVC Champion Redhawks have qualified for the Tourney.

