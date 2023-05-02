SEMO Women’s Tennis team to face #15 Tennessee in first round of NCAA Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Tennis team will face #15 Tennessee in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Championship Friday at 3 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Redhawks are on a program record 16-match winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the 2nd straight year the OVC Champion Redhawks have qualified for the Tourney.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.