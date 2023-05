CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Baseball team plays host to rival Murray State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Capaha Field.

This marks the 133rd matchup between the two teams.

The Redhawks and Racers already played once this season in a Murray State 11-8 win at home on Tuesday, April 4.

SEMO holds a 70-61-1 advantage in the overall series.

