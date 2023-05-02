Heartland Votes

SBA administrator in St. Louis for National Small Business Week, touts Missouri’s thriving entrepreneurship scene

SBA administrator in St. Louis for National Small Business Week, touts Missouri’s thriving...
SBA administrator in St. Louis for National Small Business Week, touts Missouri’s thriving entrepreneurship scene
By David Amelotti
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than 500,000 small businesses employ almost half of Missouri’s private workforce. That has the attention of the Small Business Administration, calling the Show-Me state’s entrepreneurship scene “thriving.”

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman is spending part of National Small Business Week in St. Louis to celebrate that success.

Guzman is the voice in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet for the 33 million small businesses in the U.S.

She told News 4 that Missouri has submitted 160,000 new business applications since 2020, a year that signaled the heat of the pandemic and the start of Biden’s time in the White House.

“We need to continue to lean in to educate our workforce and develop talent,” Guzman explained. “Our small businesses often give our Americans their first job. They are on the front lines, training our workforce.”

Guzman visited St. Louis on Tuesday for a discussion with community leaders and small business owners before the commencement of a National Small Business Week awards ceremony at Norwood Hills Country Club.

Guzman said ARPA dollars were a major catalyst for small businesses during the pandemic.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the COVID-19 small business boom saw a rise in small business applications of 20% from 2019 to 2020.

Guzman said President Biden’s Administration is focused on growing the workforce in Missouri and nationwide.

Another focus is equity, to make sure businesses can get needed dollars to invest back into their communities.

“Those rates of entrepreneurship have been high with women and people of color,” Guzman shared. “As we saw during the pandemic, some historic barriers to access capital. and you need money to grow your business.”

Guzman said the best advice for an entrepreneur is to have a local advisor. She said the SBA provides those guiding experts for free. If you are interested in starting your own business, you can click here to find the full list of offerings the SBA provides to entrepreneurs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on December 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Memorial ceremony to be held to honor former Cape Girardeau Fire Captain
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup