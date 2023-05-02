Heartland Votes

MPD: Man accused of robbing 5 banks in 10 days

Nathaniel Williams, 41
Nathaniel Williams, 41(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing five banks and attempting to rob a sixth in 10 days.

Nathaniel Williams, 41, is charged with five counts of robbery, attempted robbery, burglary, theft of property, vandalism, and theft of merchandise.

Police say a string of bank robberies began occurring city-wide on April 18.

Police say Williams used physical force in the first two robberies and the attempted robbery.

In the following two robberies, police say Williams used verbal threats.

In the final robbery, police say Williams used a note and verbal threats.

Police say Williams is tied to robberies at a Regions Bank, Truist Bank, Guaranty Bank, and First Horizon Bank.

On Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walgreens located at 4155 South Third Street, where Williams allegedly stole a tracking device.

Officers found Williams at 3268 South Third Street at a Motel 6 and took him into custody without incident.

