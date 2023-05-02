Kellerman Foundation to purchase old Cape City Hall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A historic preservation group will be making a storied local space into a part of their collections.

In a Facebook post, the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation said the old City Hall would house their historic items.

“Now the Clark Kellerman House and old Lorimer school are one parcel,” the post reads. “We can’t be happier.”

The Kellerman Foundation was working on finding a place for the lifetime work of Frank Nickell and the paintings of Charles Rhinehart.

