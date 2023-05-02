Heartland Votes

Kellerman Foundation to purchase old Cape City Hall

In a Facebook post, the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation said the old City Hall would house their historic items.
In a Facebook post, the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation said the old City Hall would house their historic items.(Tayler Davis)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A historic preservation group will be making a storied local space into a part of their collections.

In a Facebook post, the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation said the old City Hall would house their historic items.

“Now the Clark Kellerman House and old Lorimer school are one parcel,” the post reads. “We can’t be happier.”

The Kellerman Foundation was working on finding a place for the lifetime work of Frank Nickell and the paintings of Charles Rhinehart.

