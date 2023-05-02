Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Deputy, Indiana school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families are being alerted and students are being checked out by EMS.

Madison Consolidated Schools thanked the heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick actions of the students on the bus.

The school said district mechanics will evaluate the bus and no injuries were reported.

First responders are still on the scene and another bus is en route.

