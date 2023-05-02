Heartland Votes

Indiana school bus catches fire with elementary students on board

The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Deputy, Indiana school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families are being alerted and students are being checked out by EMS.

Madison Consolidated Schools thanked the heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick actions of the students on the bus.

The school said district mechanics will evaluate the bus and no injuries were reported.

First responders are still on the scene and another bus is en route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody & William St. westbound blocked
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
A beautiful Spring morning with sunshine in Thebes, Ill.
First Alert: Windy with more sunshine

Latest News

The Graphic Design program, housed in Murray State University’s Department of Art & Design, is...
Murray State University’s Graphic Design program ranked 1st in Kentucky
Cardinals looking to put sports gambling on ballot after bill stalls in Jefferson City
‘We’re really frustrated’ Cardinals looking to put sports gambling on ballot after bill stalls in Jefferson City
K-9 Sammy is a 2.5-year-old yellow lab and Sikeston's new arson detection dog.
Sikeston’s new arson detection dog introduced during city council meeting
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of the structure fire in Marshall...
Victim identified in deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Ky.
Illinois Bill would provide schools with information and resources for technology
Illinois bill would help schools repair their technology