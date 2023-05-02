Heartland Votes

IDPH urges public to learn more about tickborne illnesses for Lyme Disease Awareness Month

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get educated about how...
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get educated about how to protect themselves from Lyme disease at the start of National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.(WHSV)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 2, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging the public to get educated about how to protect themselves from Lyme disease at the start of National Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

According to a release from the IDPH., this year, the dept. is unveiling a new flyer and crossword puzzle to make it fun for families to learn about tickborne illnesses. The “Fight the Bite”: Tick Defense flyer and Knowledge Check crossword puzzle are available here.

“Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We encourage everyone who enjoys spending time outdoors to get educated about how to protect themselves from tickborne illnesses.

Director Vohra added that the most important thing people can do to “fight the bite” is to diligently check themselves, their pets and help children with a tick check after spending time in areas where ticks live, such as in and near wooded areas, tall grass and brush. Removing ticks within a 24-hour period reduces the risk of potential disease transmission, according to the release.

In addition to Lyme disease, other tickborne diseases include Spotted Fever Group Rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis and babesiosis.

IDPH has also created an interactive Tick Surveillance Map that documents the counties in Illinois where the different tick species have been confirmed.

To learn more about tickborne diseases, visit the IDPH website.

