‘Huge blessing’: 16-year-old set to graduate from University of Alabama

Leanna Roberts, 16, is about to graduate college and is looking at going to medical school. (Source: WVTM)
By Jarvis Roberson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WVTM) - Most teenagers aren’t sure where they want to go to college, but that’s not the case for one 16-year-old in Alabama.

Leanna Roberts is scheduled to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama this week.

The 16-year-old considers herself a normal student while keeping busy and someone who has enjoyed campus life.

“I’m on the Society of Women in Medicine executive board, Vision Days program ambassador as well as a mentor. I also perform research in health disparities with Black-built communities,” Leanna said.

She said age doesn’t define her.

“The name of the game has definitely been balance. Balancing extracurricular activities as well as remaining vigilant in the classroom has helped me succeed so far,” Leanna said.

Her parents, Lee and Latonya Roberts, are beyond proud of their daughter’s accomplishments. But there were some apprehensions before Leanna enrolled at the university.

“I wanted to make sure it was going to be a safe environment for her, and we wouldn’t have to worry,” Lee Roberts said.

Leanna’s father said the school administration made sure she had mentorship and other resources, especially being around so many older students.

Latonya Roberts said she always felt it rewarding to pick her daughter up from school.

“I was always excited to hear about her day. Every day was unique, even though certain days were more challenging than others, but she always saw the bright side,” Latonya Roberts said.

This Saturday will be a rewarding moment for Leanna. She will be highly decorated with over a dozen honors.

“Just being in the position to be where I am is a huge blessing,” Leanna said.

The 16-year-old has been taking MBA classes and expects to finish that graduate degree next year.

Leanna is also planning on going to medical school and practicing orthopedics.

