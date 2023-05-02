First Alert: Windy with more sunshine

(KFVS) - After a chilly and calm morning, winds will again begin to gust this afternoon.

Winds will range from 11 to 17 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Combined with our low relative humidity, we are at an elevated fire danger level.

A lake wind advisory is in effect for a majority of the Heartland until 7 p.m.

There will also be more sunshine today, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will start to calm later tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

Wednesday is looking about the same as today, with winds not as strong, but gusts could reach 20 mph.

More clouds move into the Heartland on Thursday, but winds will be calmer.

Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees.

Rain chances arrive Thursday night through Friday.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and in the evening.

Afternoon highs look to soar around 80 degrees over the weekend, but there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday through the start of next week.

