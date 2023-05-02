Du Quoin State Fair announces lineup with Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair has announced six of its acts this year. Their lineup of harness racing and ARCA and USAC auto races will be joined with a variety of musical acts at the grandstand.

Included are children’s entertainment, comedy, country and rap.

Friday, August 25: Fairytales on Ice

Adults - $25 / Children 12 & Under - $20

Saturday, August 26: Carly Pearce

Tier 1 - $40 / Tier 2 - $35

Sunday, August 27: TBD

Monday, August 28: Harness Racing

Tuesday, August 29: Harness Racing

Wednesday, August 30: Harness Racing

Thursday, August 31: Randy Houser with Murphy 500

Tier 1 - $30 / /Tier 2 - $25

Friday, September 1: Dustin Lynch with TBD

Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $35

Saturday, September 2: USAC (afternoon)

Saturday, September 2: Flo Rida w/ TBD

Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30

Sunday, September 3: ARCA

Monday, September 4: Larry the Cable Guy w/ Derrick Stroup

Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30

One more headline act announced will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale on May 19.

