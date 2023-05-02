Du Quoin State Fair announces lineup with Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair has announced six of its acts this year. Their lineup of harness racing and ARCA and USAC auto races will be joined with a variety of musical acts at the grandstand.
Included are children’s entertainment, comedy, country and rap.
Friday, August 25: Fairytales on Ice
Adults - $25 / Children 12 & Under - $20
Saturday, August 26: Carly Pearce
Tier 1 - $40 / Tier 2 - $35
Sunday, August 27: TBD
Monday, August 28: Harness Racing
Tuesday, August 29: Harness Racing
Wednesday, August 30: Harness Racing
Thursday, August 31: Randy Houser with Murphy 500
Tier 1 - $30 / /Tier 2 - $25
Friday, September 1: Dustin Lynch with TBD
Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $35
Saturday, September 2: USAC (afternoon)
Saturday, September 2: Flo Rida w/ TBD
Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30
Sunday, September 3: ARCA
Monday, September 4: Larry the Cable Guy w/ Derrick Stroup
Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30
One more headline act announced will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets go on sale on May 19.
