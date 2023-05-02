Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody & William Street westbound blocked

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are actively investigating a stabbing on William Street.

Cape Girardeau Police spokesman Patrolman Bobby Newton confirms one person was injured in the stabbing which occurred in the area of S. Park and William.

One suspect is in custody, but no name has been released.

According to Newton, police were already in the area when the stabbing occurred and called the incident in themselves, responding immediately.

Both westbound lanes of William Street are currently shut down from S. West End Boulevard to S. Henderson Avenue as police investigate.

Investigation ongoing (KFVS)

Photos from the scene taken by Roger Seay show a group of officers congregated near a downed bicycle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to collect further information about this developing situation.

