Heartland Votes

Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody & William Street westbound blocked

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Carly O'Keefe
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are actively investigating a stabbing on William Street.

Cape Girardeau Police spokesman Patrolman Bobby Newton confirms one person was injured in the stabbing which occurred in the area of S. Park and William.

One suspect is in custody, but no name has been released.

According to Newton, police were already in the area when the stabbing occurred and called the incident in themselves, responding immediately.

Both westbound lanes of William Street are currently shut down from S. West End Boulevard to S. Henderson Avenue as police investigate.

Investigation ongoing
Investigation ongoing(KFVS)

Photos from the scene taken by Roger Seay show a group of officers congregated near a downed bicycle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to collect further information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday, April...
2 injured in shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.; investigation ongoing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm

Latest News

Cape Girardeau City Council votes to save Broadway Theater
Cape Girardeau City Council votes to save Broadway Theater
Dust storm causes car wreck killing 6 and injuring dozens
Dust storm causes car wreck killing 6 and injuring dozens
DMV’s make money selling your personal information
States make money selling your personal DMV information
Their lineup of harness racing and ARCA and USAC auto races will be joined with a variety of...
Du Quoin State Fair announces lineup with Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida