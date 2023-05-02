Heartland Votes

Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge illuminated green for Mental Health Awareness Month

Crews installed green gels over the lights of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to illuminate the structure at night for Mental Health Awareness Month.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A green glow can be seen coming from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge through the month of May.

Crews with Cotner Electric installed green filters on the lights of the bridge on Monday, May 1.

Illuminating the bridge in green is in recognition of mental health struggles and treatment.

It’s part of the National Mental Health Awareness Month campaign in May.

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge connects southeast Missouri and southern Illinois at Cape Girardeau, Mo. and East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday, April...
2 injured in shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.; investigation ongoing
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge illuminated green for Mental Health Awareness Month
Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge illuminated green for Mental Health Awareness Month
Saint Francis Healthcare System offers first aid classes to anyone.
Heartland lawmaker encourages first aid training
Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors
Health screenings offered for Bollinger County tornado survivors
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May.
Southern 7 Health Dept. to hold several Wellness on Wheels van clinics in May