Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge illuminated green for Mental Health Awareness Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A green glow can be seen coming from the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge through the month of May.

Crews with Cotner Electric installed green filters on the lights of the bridge on Monday, May 1.

Illuminating the bridge in green is in recognition of mental health struggles and treatment.

It’s part of the National Mental Health Awareness Month campaign in May.

The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge connects southeast Missouri and southern Illinois at Cape Girardeau, Mo. and East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

