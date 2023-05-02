2023 Tunes at Twilight Spring Series lineup announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape is set to kick off its Tunes at Twilight Spring Series.

There are six free outdoor concerts planned for this series, which are held on Fridays in May and the first half of June.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Ivers Square grounds.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved to Gospel Life Church located on the 800 block of Broadway Street.

The community is welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the live music, as well as the on-site food vendors.

The following is the spring lineup:

May 12: John Long

May 19: Mark and Doug Rees

May 26: Emily Wallace

June 2: Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin

June 9: Reckless Saints

June 16: Rod Picott

For more information on the concert series, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.