2023 Tunes at Twilight Spring Series lineup announced

Old Town Cape is set to kick off its Spring Tunes at Twilight Series, a free outdoor concert series open to the public.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape is set to kick off its Tunes at Twilight Spring Series.

There are six free outdoor concerts planned for this series, which are held on Fridays in May and the first half of June.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. and will take place at the Ivers Square grounds.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved to Gospel Life Church located on the 800 block of Broadway Street.

The community is welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the live music, as well as the on-site food vendors.

The following is the spring lineup:

  • May 12: John Long
  • May 19: Mark and Doug Rees
  • May 26: Emily Wallace
  • June 2: Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin
  • June 9: Reckless Saints
  • June 16: Rod Picott

For more information on the concert series, click here.

