Heartland Votes

White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Ky.
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year
Walker’s Bluff Casino to host job fairs and open interviews
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says
Sabrina Gooden, a 4th grade teacher at Carterville Intermediate School, is one of 10 teachers...
Golden Apple Award presented to Carterville teacher
The FBI says it doesn't have any tips and is running into dead ends.
Manhunt continues for man accused of gunning down neighbors