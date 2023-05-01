Walker’s Bluff Casino to host job fairs and open interviews

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for a new job? Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is set to begin hosting weekly career fairs and open interviews with on-the-spot job offers.

The interviews will run every Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are building our Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort team by offering several positions in areas including: Maintenance, Food & Beverage, Hotel Resort, Housekeeping and many more.,” said Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort General Manager, Craig LeVesque. “We are looking for friendly, energetic, and career-minded individuals who are looking to be a part of our Elite team.”

The job fairs will be held at Walker’s Bluff General Store at 326 Vermont Road, Carterville, Illinois.

For more information, visit their website.

