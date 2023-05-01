Heartland Votes

Walker’s Bluff Casino to host job fairs and open interviews

Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for a new job? Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is set to begin hosting weekly career fairs and open interviews with on-the-spot job offers.

The interviews will run every Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are building our Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort team by offering several positions in areas including: Maintenance, Food & Beverage, Hotel Resort, Housekeeping and many more.,” said Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort General Manager, Craig LeVesque. “We are looking for friendly, energetic, and career-minded individuals who are looking to be a part of our Elite team.”

The job fairs will be held at Walker’s Bluff General Store at 326 Vermont Road, Carterville, Illinois.

For more information, visit their website.

