Two people arrested Sunday in Mt. Vernon on burglary charges

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday morning of a burglary at 9047 N. Triton Ln, Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Two suspects were located after deputies searched the property.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Baron D. Fleener of Valier and 26-year-old Brittany L. Cassidy of Mt. Vernon.

They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with Residential Burglary and Criminal Trespass to Residence.

