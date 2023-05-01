Heartland Votes

Three men arrested in connection to child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Kansas City worked together to arrest three men who intended to sexually assault children during the NFL Draft.

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s office, the three men traveled and arranged meeting times in Clay County, with children ranging from ages 10 to 14-years-old.

“The NFL Draft was an amazing experience for the entire Kansas City metro area, but we know events of that magnitude also can increase the opportunity for victimization,” Sheriff Will Akin said.

Link I. Laithreach, 33, of Portland, Oregon, charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a child less than 12 years of age.

Nicholas C. Keith, 33, of Lee’s Summit., Mo., and Glicerio M. Gallahad, 41, of Madison, N.J., are both charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a child less than 14 years of age.

Each man was given a bond from as low as $20,000 to as high as $40,000. Laithreach has posted his $20,000 bond while Keith and Gallahad remain in custody.

Investigators pretended to be children online and chatted with the men. The release also mentioned that the men chatted with who they believed to be adults offering children for sex of which, were also Investigators.

Deputies arrested the men shortly after their arrival at the designated apartment or hotel room.

“Through this joint operation with HSI-KC, we wanted to reduce the chance any child in our community would fall victim to such a heinous crime.”

“HSI is recognized as a global leader in the investigation of child predators,” said HSI Kansas City acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho.

“Our ability to identify and rescue child victims; apprehend offenders; and help make the internet a safer place for children is even stronger when we have talented and dedicated law enforcement partners, like those at Clay County, working alongside our special agents. I could not be more proud of each and every one of the professionals who have dedicated their lives to the removal of child predators from our streets.” Cho commented.

All three are scheduled to have their first appearance in court today.

