Shooting investigation underway in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a report of a shooting on Route 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Sunday, April 30.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Rte. 146 were shutdown to allow investigators to collect evidence.

No other details are being released at this time.

Illinois State Police said they are assisting the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

