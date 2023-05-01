Heartland Votes

SEMO Softball clinches OVC regular season championship with doubleheader sweep of UT Martin

SEMO vs UT Martin
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO softball won both games of their doubleheader against UT Martin on Sunday 9-0 then 5-2.

The two wins clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship for the Redhawks, their third since 2019. It caps an undefeated record at home for SEMO finishing 13-0 at the Southeast Softball Complex.

SEMO Softball wins 2023 Regular Season OVC Championship

The Redhawks are now unbeaten at home for two consecutive seasons, a new program record. Their home win streak now stands at 30, also a program record.

SEMO will be the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament beginning May 10 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

