SEMO Softball clinches OVC regular season championship with doubleheader sweep of UT Martin
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO softball won both games of their doubleheader against UT Martin on Sunday 9-0 then 5-2.
The two wins clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship for the Redhawks, their third since 2019. It caps an undefeated record at home for SEMO finishing 13-0 at the Southeast Softball Complex.
The Redhawks are now unbeaten at home for two consecutive seasons, a new program record. Their home win streak now stands at 30, also a program record.
SEMO will be the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament beginning May 10 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.
