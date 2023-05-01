SEMO Prep holds their first annual Sports Showcase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Young athletes gathered at the Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo. today to show off their skills.

On April 30, SEMO Prep held their the first annual Sports Showcase for athletes who wanted to get back into playing sports.

Head Coach Kyle Luke spoke about what this opportunity means for many of these players.

“It gives them like a second chance to play start playing basketball again or another opportunity to be seen and chase their dreams cause most kids that are playing AAU basketball want to play college basketball so this is another chance to get noticed to get film to send out to colleges,” Luke said.

This is the first of what they envision to become an annual event for the community.

