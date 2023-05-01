Heartland Votes

Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Ky.

Latest News

Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
First Republic Bank branches opened their doors under new management following the collapse of...
JPMorgan Chase buys most First Republic Bank assets