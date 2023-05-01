Heartland Votes

ONE YEAR LATER: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office still searching for answers after a body was found in a well

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for a while.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been one year since the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office started investigating a homicide case where a body was found in a well.

No arrests have been made in the case, but there are persons of interest.

“It started out with absolutely no leads. We developed it into a track that back to some problems, and drug activity out of Springfield. We’ve been playing catch up ever since,” said Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice.

Detectives say medical records helped identify the body. It came back as Kevin Bruce Rogers from Springfield. Rogers was never reported missing.

“He led a pretty colored life. He was in and out of jails quite a bit. He was known to be a drug user at times,” said Sheriff Rice.

Margo Evans owned the property at the time Rogers was found.

“You hate to think of bad things that could happen on your land. Especially when I didn’t even know the well was there,” said Evans.

Investigators say Rogers had reported his truck stolen to police in Springfield in May of 2021. The Ford 150 extended cab is brown with a black stripe on the bottom and purple lines on the black tailgate.

Sheriff Rice says his office has been following every lead.

“Every time we get to get a lead it is tracked down. I’ve got one guy that’s been assigned to to it now. It’s kind of a cold case,” said Sheriff Rice.

If you have any information, contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.

