Local advocacy group urges change after recent gun violence in the Heartland

Two injured in East Cape Girardeau shooting.
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One public safety advocate is fighting for change after a weekend shooting in East Cape Girardeau that happened in broad daylight.

Illinois State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting that wounded two people on Route 146 on Sunday, April 30.

And while authorities haven’t offered many details about what happened, a local mother said it’s time for change.

Leslie Washington is a member of the Missouri Chapter of “Moms Demand Action.”

The advocacy group fights for public safety measures to combat gun violence, an issue Washington said impacts the entire community--not just the victims.

“So, if we could just rally together--like unity, we need to be unified, we can’t be single--and no we have to be unified because if we don’t unify our community, it’s just gonna continue to happen and we need to hold people accountable,” Washington said.

Washington added that fighting a community problem takes a community effort.

As for the shooting in East Cape, we have reached out to ISP for an update on the victims, or any information about the shooter and so far, they’ve not provided any updates.

