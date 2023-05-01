Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police seeking assistance in locating wanted man

Kentucky State Police are looking for 35-year-old Ryan J. Redmon of Fancy Farm, who is wanted...
Kentucky State Police are looking for 35-year-old Ryan J. Redmon of Fancy Farm, who is wanted for felony abuse charges(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man from Hickman County, Ky.

35-year-old Ryan J. Redmon of Fancy Farm is wanted for charges of first degree Criminal Abuse and first degree Sexual Abuse. After the case was presented to a grand jury, on May 24, 2022, the Hickman Circuit Court Judge issued an indictment warrant for Redmon in reference to the felony abuse charges.

Ryan Redmon is described as a white male with red hair and hazel eyes, standing around 5′ 10″ and weight roughly 210 pounds.

The investigation is currently ongoing by Trooper Cornwell. Anyone with information regarding Redmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721. You can also report tips anonymously by calling 1-800-222-5555 or by using the KSP app.

