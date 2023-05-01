Heartland Votes

High winds and dry conditions, but rain and warmer temps ahead

Gusty winds will make it feel cooler today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a chilly morning to kick off the work week, seeing temperatures in the 40s, but higher winds make it feel just a bit cooler. Those winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts potentially up to 30 miles per hour. Low humidity, combined with those high winds does create an elevated risk for fire danger today. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon, and winds will calm down by the evening.

Tuesday is also dry with winds picking up in the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. A small chance for rain pops up on Thursday, with more widespread showers on Friday. The weekend looks warmer with temperatures near the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertville, Ky.
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/1
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/1
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Ending your weekend with sunshine and breezy winds
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 4/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/30/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 4/30/23