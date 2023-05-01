High winds and dry conditions, but rain and warmer temps ahead

It’s a chilly morning to kick off the work week, seeing temperatures in the 40s, but higher winds make it feel just a bit cooler. Those winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts potentially up to 30 miles per hour. Low humidity, combined with those high winds does create an elevated risk for fire danger today. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon, and winds will calm down by the evening.

Tuesday is also dry with winds picking up in the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. A small chance for rain pops up on Thursday, with more widespread showers on Friday. The weekend looks warmer with temperatures near the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.