Golden Apple Award presented to Carterville teacher

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland teacher was one of ten teachers in Illinois who received the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Sabrina Gooden, a 4th grade teacher at Carterville Intermediate School, was awarded the Golden Apple on May 1.

She was one of 570 nominations of 4th-8th grade teachers.

According to a statement, the Golden Apple Awards are presented to teachers for “lasting, positive effects” on their student and school.

“These remarkable teachers have shown their dedication, creativity and impact on their students and schools. They have also contributed to their professional communities by sharing their best practices, collaborating with their peers and mentoring new teachers,” Alan Mather, President of The Golden Apple Foundation, said. “They are not only exemplary teachers, but also influential leaders. The 2023 award recipients will join our mission to impact the lives of even more students by supporting the next generation of great teachers through our teacher preparation programs.”

The statement said that Gooden uses interactive scenarios in order to teach her students about history and problem-solving.

“These outstanding educators have demonstrated their commitment, passion and impact consistently with their students and in their communities,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of The Golden Apple Foundation. “They are not only making a difference in teaching, but are also inspiring community leaders and lifelong learners. We are honored to recognize them and support them as they advance their learning and continue to evolve as educational influencers.”

The recipients are given a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical, which is provided free by Northwestern University.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.