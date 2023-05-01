Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy first day of May

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/1
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Expect a very breezy first day of May.

By this afternoon, winds could gust up to 30 mph.

It will also be chilly with below average temperatures continuing.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Winds will begin to become calmer tonight, westerly winds will pick back up Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will also be a bit warmer, but still below average for May. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures look to be around 70 degrees by Wednesday and winds will be calmer.

Rain chances arrive Thursday, but there is better chance for showers on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertville, Ky.
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

It’s a dry and clear Sunday morning in the Heartland, with temperatures increasing into the...
First Alert: Clear skies Sunday morning; clouds to increase in the afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Ending your weekend with sunshine and breezy winds
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rainy start to your Saturday, with sunshine by the afternoon
Saturday is starting off with some light rain showers in our southern counties, but our...
First Alert: Light rain in the morning; sunshine this afternoon