First Alert: Windy first day of May

Expect a very breezy first day of May.

By this afternoon, winds could gust up to 30 mph.

It will also be chilly with below average temperatures continuing.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Winds will begin to become calmer tonight, westerly winds will pick back up Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will also be a bit warmer, but still below average for May. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures look to be around 70 degrees by Wednesday and winds will be calmer.

Rain chances arrive Thursday, but there is better chance for showers on Friday.

