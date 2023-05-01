Heartland Votes

Doggy Fashion Show held in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. had their first ever Doggy Fashion Show. They held the event to raise money for suicide prevention.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One local organization put their paws together for an event that would not only raise money to help others in need, but also provide some entertainment.

Amber Stepp is the President and Co-founder of Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. Stepp said the event had dogs dressed up and showing the audience their outfits.

“We had a Doggy Fashion Show, we dressed up all the dogs in different categories and had them strut down the runway,” Stepp said. “All the proceeds went to Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention.”

Stepp also said the most important thing that someone considering suicide can do is reach out and ask for help.

“If you need help or you are struggling, just reach out to someone,” Stepp said. “You can also go to the website that I mentioned, semosp.org and there is a way to get evolved or ask for help on there so we here to help everybody.”

The organization will be holding more events coming up such as an ATV/UTV ride in Perryville, Mo. in July for the same cause.

