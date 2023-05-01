Heartland Votes

Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 27-22.(Source: AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.

Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
On Saturday, April 29, officers and detectives with the Carbondale Police Department arrested...
Two arrested in connection with homicide in Carbondale
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertville, Ky.

Latest News

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
4 injured in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
In Kentucky, four people are injured after a shooting at a prom after-party
4 injured in shooting at Prom After Party in Paducah
Young athletes gathered at the Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau, Mo today to show off their...
SEMO Prep holds their first annual Sports Showcase
Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Inc. had their first ever Doggy Fashion Show, where dogs...
Doggy Fashion Show held in Cape Girardeau