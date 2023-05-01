Heartland Votes

Carbondale man arrested on weapons charges after stopped for suspended license

A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.(WPTA)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was arrested after a police officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of New Era Road.

26-year-old Keishawn T. Wright of Carbondale was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor vehicle.

The officer discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to...
Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
St. Louis Cardinals star, turned broadcaster Mike Shannon dies
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Ky.

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, IDOT reported critical...
U.S. 60/62 Mississippi River bridge closed after ‘critical issues’ found during inspection
Suspects of the homicide, Dewayne Jones, 37 (left) and Jeffrey Harris, 24 (right) both of...
Carbondale police release identity of homicide victim
Suspects in deadly Carbondale shooting identified.
Suspects in deadly Carbondale shooting identified