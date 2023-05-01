Carbondale man arrested on weapons charges after stopped for suspended license

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was arrested after a police officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of New Era Road.

26-year-old Keishawn T. Wright of Carbondale was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor vehicle.

The officer discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

