Carbondale man arrested on weapons charges after stopped for suspended license
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was arrested after a police officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of New Era Road.
26-year-old Keishawn T. Wright of Carbondale was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor vehicle.
The officer discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
