Heartland Votes

2 suspects in custody after drug investigation; 2 more suspects still at large

On Friday, April 28, around noon, officers with the Martin Police Department executed a search...
Trevor Holland (left) and Demetra Holland (right) were arrested at the scene.(Martin Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Friday, April 28, around noon, officers with the Martin Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Baker Road in Martin, Tennessee.

According to a release from the police dept., officers found two handguns and an AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine during their search and determined that one of the handguns was stolen from Union City, Tenn. Officers also found several items of drug paraphernalia, 8.83 pounds of packaged marijuana and $28,322 in cash.

Officers found two handguns, an AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine, several items of drug...
Officers found two handguns, an AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine, several items of drug paraphernalia, 8.83 pounds of packaged marijuana and $28,322 in cash.(Martin Police Department)

23-year-old Trevor Holland and 43-year-old Demetra Holland were both arrested at the scene and charged with possession of Schedule VI with intent to sell, theft of property (firearm) and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Tavien Holland (left) and Macy Brawley (right) are still at large.
Tavien Holland (left) and Macy Brawley (right) are still at large.(Martin Police Department)

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Tavien Holland and 18-year-old Macy Brawley in connection with this case as well, according to the release. Tavien Holland and Brawley have both been charged with possession of Schedule VI with intent to sell, theft of property (firearm) and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. Both suspects are still at large.

If anyone has information pertaining to the location of Tavien Holland and/or Brawley, please contact the Martin Police Dept. at (731) 587-5355.

