Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

A tornado ripped through Palm Beach Garden, Florida. (WPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast.

Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways in the city as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues Sunday.

The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)

