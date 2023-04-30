Heartland Votes

Motorcyclist arrested after driving in the wrong lanes

On Saturday, April 29 around 10 p.m., Kentucky State Police received several reports of a motorcycle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 25 mile marker.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 29, at approximately 10 p.m., Kentucky State Police received several reports of a motorcycle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 25 mile marker.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the sheriff’s office who were close to the area were able to find the motorcycle near the 30mm of I-69, still traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The driver failed to yield to the deputies and continued northbound on I-69 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

After entering into Marshall Co., the driver made a U-turn in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-69 and began to flee from the deputies, now traveling in the correct direction in the correct lanes, according to the release.

The motorcycle ran out of fuel at the 30mm and deputies arrested the driver. He was identified as 49-year-old Donald Simmons, Jr. of Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Simmons was taken to the Graves Co. Restricted Custody Center and was later transferred to an out of county jail facility. He was charged with eight counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), DUI first offense with an aggravating circumstance, speeding 26 or more over the posted limit and several other traffic offenses.

