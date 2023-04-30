Heartland Votes

Man shot, killed in rural Iron County

By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in rural Ironton on Thursday.

According to Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison, police responded just before 2 p.m. on Thursday to a report of a gunshot victim. When first responders arrived, they pronounced Frank Browers, 77, dead at the scene.

Marion Leon Keenan III, 30, has been taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The investigation is still ongoing.

