Jackson and Kennett victorious in SEMO Conference Baseball Tournament semifinals; set up title game rematch

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the first semifinal game on Saturday at Cape Central, Notre Dame’s Will Dodson cracked more than just the 0′s on the scoreboard.

Dodson’s solo home run in the top of the first inning collided with a parked car’s windshield, fracturing the glass. The blast gave Notre Dame an early 1-0 advantage.

Despite the early deficit Jackson came back to win a low scoring battle 3-2.

The second semifinal featured a dominant performance from Kennett’s Ashton Williams on the mound against Cape Central.

Williams held the Tigers to a single run through five innings while the Indians’ offense built a 7-1 lead.

A Jathan Spain two RBI ground-rule double for Cape Central in the sixth cut the lead to four, but Williams was able to close out the win for Kennett.

Jackson and Kennett will play for the tournament championship on Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Capaha Field in a rematch from last year’s title game.

