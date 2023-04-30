First Alert: Clear skies Saturday morning; clouds to increase in the afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a dry and clear Sunday morning in the Heartland, with temperatures increasing into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase by noon today as well, with gusty winds that will stay fairly steady until around 7 p.m. tonight.

For the upcoming work week, expect lots of sunshine. Temps will gradually warm up, with highs starting in the mid 60s on Monday and by Wednesday, temps will be in the low 70s.

