Ending your weekend with sunshine and breezy winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good Sunday Heartland! Starting your day off with some cooler temperatures sitting in the low to mid 40s but warming up into the low 50s by the afternoon hours. Expect to see sunshine and nice conditions followed by some breezy winds by the afternoon. Winds are going to stay quite breezy for your Sunday, dying down by tonight leaving us with quiet and calm conditions.

As we start your work week expect to see sunshine for Monday along with warmer temperatures that will kick off a warm trend. Upper 60s as the highs for Monday, continuing into the low 70s by the middle of the work week.

