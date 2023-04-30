Heartland Votes

Deadly fire at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertville, Ky.

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A structure fire in Marshall County has left one person dead on April 29.

The fire was at Ken-Bar Lodge in Gilbertsville, Ky. The Marshall County Fire Department received the call around 3:20 p.m. and the fire was put out by 3:35 p.m.

According to the Fire Department, there has been one confirmed death. The identity of the deceased has not be revealed at this time.

Marshall County Inspector will soon determine the status of Ken-Bar Lodge to find out if the building will be condemned.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

